Charles Barkley’s Retirement Announcement Goes Viral Amid TNT's Inside the NBA Broadcasting Rights Drama

Charles Barkley recently made a shocking announcement about his future with the Turner Network Television (TNT). He disclosed that after serving 25 years with the network, he plans to retire from the television career following the 2024-2025 season.

This news came after the future of NBA broadcasting went into flux. Lately, it was revealed that TNT may not continue as a rights partner after the upcoming season. Amid this, the former professional basketball player shed light on his retirement.

Deep dive into Charles Barkley's retirement plans

After retiring from his NBA career in 2000, Barkley started his television career with TNT’s Inside The NBA show. Now, the sports analysts declared that the upcoming season will be his last year as the host of the show.

Additionally, he also disclosed that he will not join any other network or show, indicating that he will be leaving Television.

Charles Barkley said (via NBATV): “I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision that no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.”

He further thanked everyone for the support he received throughout his TV career.

“And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude.”

Lastly, the 61-year-old remains hopeful that the rights stay with the network only. He further stated that he plans to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford, Vince Carter, or Steve Smith.

NBA broadcasting rights decision to be announced after the Finals

The NBA sport is making headlines for a variety of reasons. The matchup series between Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks is ongoing whereas fans are also waiting to learn about who will be authorized with the NBA broadcasting rights going forward, post the 2024-2025 season.

The NBA is in talks with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon, and NBC for the same and the decision will likely be announced after the Finals.

Moreover, there is a reportedly high chance that TNT might lose its broadcasting rights for the first time since 1988.

