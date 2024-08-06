Charles Barkley’s Stern Warning to LeBron James and Team USA for Paris Olympics: ‘Can’t Let Them Back In The Country’

Team USA has been dominating the competition, remaining undefeated in both their showcase games before the Olympics and their group stage games at the Olympics. Veteran stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, along with bench superstars such as Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards, have ensured the team is performing at its peak. However, NBA legend Charles Barkley has issued a serious warning to Team USA ahead of their quarter-final match.

Speaking to Paul George on his 'Podcast P' show, Barkley emphasized that despite the high international competition, Team USA still boasts the deepest squad and should aim for nothing less than the gold medal. He even remarked that the team shouldn't be allowed back into the country if they don't win.

“Have the international teams gotten better? 110%. They're not better than the United States. You take away Joker, Giannis, and Luka. All three guys are great, great players. Shai is great also. We still have the next 10 best players in every game. Ain't nobody bringing anybody off the bench better than Jayson Tatum."

"Ain't nobody bringing anybody off the bench better than Kevin Durant. The international teams have gotten better, but there's never an excuse for the United States not to win the gold medal. We got the best team, we got the best players by far... Listen, if they lose we can’t let them back in the country.”

Charles Barkley highlights the impressive quality of Team USA. Despite the elevated level of international competition, Team USA boasts one of the most stacked rosters, featuring elite players in every position and unmatched depth.

Team USA is counting on Joel Embiid to improve his form. Since the Olympics began, Embiid has struggled, only scoring double-digit points in one game. However, after a slightly better performance against Puerto Rico, the team believes they have unlocked Embiid's potential, expecting him to play at his MVP level.

LeBron James recently showed support for Joel Embiid after French fans heckled him. He stated that the entire team stands behind Embiid and will support him no matter what.

With their depth, camaraderie, and chemistry, Team USA needs to deliver outstanding performances to secure their fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.

