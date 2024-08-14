Charles Leclerc Hilarious Dance Moves At Party With GF Alexandra Saint Mleux Sparks Fans Trolling: ‘Alex Might Get The Ick’

Charles Leclerc was recently seen dancing in a nightclub during the F1 summer break in 2024. The Ferrari driver was seen dressed in all black, including a beautiful hat. Following the Belgian Grand Prix, the sport went on its customary summer vacation in August. Leclerc being sighted in a club coincides with this break.

An F1 fan account on Instagram recently shared a video of Charles Leclerc dancing in a nightclub. His girlfriend was also seen on tape, dancing in the background. Leclerc was chatting with someone off-camera as he removed his hat and pointed to his ear with a smile. The camera then moves around the remainder of the nightclub.



Fans quickly noticed Leclerc with his bad dance moves and started trolling him. One fan wrote, “He dances like a drunk uncle”

Another fan wrote, “Someone, please, teach him how to dance”

This fan wrote, “Alex might get the ick after seeing him dance like that”

Another fan came in support as her wrote, “He’s just dancing away happy, someone invite him to a cookout or something he can dance drunk freely lmao”

This fan wrote, “his dancing like a grandpa”



During the sport's three-week break, teams cannot work on their vehicles at their factories. This also allows F1 drivers a break from the intense racing. This year, some drivers have shared photos from their holidays. Leclerc has posted online about his vacation to the Monte Carlo beach and his time aboard his boat, as seen by some photos posted on X.

The Monegasque has also spent valuable time with his partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux. She has been sharing photos of her various ensembles and with Leclerc on her official Instagram account.

Following the Belgian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc discussed Ferrari's performance so far this season and how the team wants to return for the second half of the season.

Speaking to F1.com, the Monegasque believed the Scuderia had the fourth quickest vehicle on the grid:

“I feel like we are the fourth-fastest car at the moment. I mean, the first part of the year for us was, for the first half, pretty positive; the second half struggling a bit more, trying to fix the issues," Leclerc said.

He also added, “We are just going to try and recharge our batteries during the break, come back, try and analyze and hopefully bring new parts as soon as possible on the car to be challenging for wins again.”

The Monegasque currently ranks third in the drivers' championship with 177 points. He is pursuing McLaren's Lando Norris, who is second with 199 points, and Max Verstappen, who leads the standings with 277 points.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is in third place in the constructors' championship, with 345 points. Red Bull leads the leaderboard with 408 points, while McLaren is in second with 366 points.

