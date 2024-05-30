Charles Leclerc Opens Up About How Godfather Jules Bianchi’s Death Affected His F1 Racing Career

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has faced numerous challenges throughout his career. However, no challenge was as challenging as the loss of his godfather, Jules Bianchi, in 2014. For the unversed, Bianchi succumbed to injuries following a fatal crash in Japan.

In 2019, Leclerc also lost a close friend, Antoine Hubert, in a tragic accident in Belgium. These heartbreaking incidents have left a lasting mark on Leclerc, which affected his racing career too.

Charles Leclerc discusses the emotional toll caused by the loss of close ones

Appearing on Jay Shetty’s Podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Leclerc candidly discussed the emotional toll these losses have taken on him, particularly when racing on the same tracks where his friends lost their lives.

“These are very, very difficult moments because then you are racing on this exact same track, you are going through the exact same corner where a person that you were close with lost his life,” he shared.

Leclerc admitted that these moments bring negative thoughts, but he understands the necessity of overcoming them to perform at his best.

Navigating the fine line between acknowledging his grief and maintaining focus is a constant challenge for Leclerc. "A part of me was like, 'I cannot get on with it like nothing happened,'" he said, underscoring the difficulty of racing with such heavy emotional baggage.

Yet, once he is inside the car, he has to channel his focus entirely on driving. “You need to focus fully on driving; otherwise, you are never able to extract the maximum out of the car,” Leclerc emphasized, sharing more on the matter further.

Leclerc's approach highlights the importance of balancing the acceptance of past tragedies with the imperative to continue performing at the highest level. It is not a matter of choosing between moving on or driving, but rather embracing both realities simultaneously.

Charles Leclerc on the evolution of motorsport safety over the years

The Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver acknowledged that today’s drivers benefit from significantly improved safety measures compared to past decades.

He discussed the film Rush, which portrays the intense rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt in the 1970s, as a remarkable depiction of the sport's past dangers.

“They were probably the driver that was willing to get the closest to death that was the fastest because they were so brave,” Leclerc remarked.

Meanwhile, during his discussion, Leclerc expressed his admiration for the film Rush and its accurate portrayal of the sport's historical risks. He appreciated the contrast between the perilous conditions of the past and the enhanced safety of modern F1 racing.

“The cars I've driven, all the cars now, there was no safety like they have now. It was just something like this metal, and if you hit a wall, that's it,” he noted.

Leclerc's insights underscore how much the sport has evolved, making it safer for current drivers.