Charles Oliveira accused of getting hurt on purpose to avoid facing Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

This Saturday, UFC is ready to conduct its biggest event for the year. UFC 294, with the main event where UFC’s Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, but the original card was something. Originally, Islam Makhachev was booked to face Charles Oliveira in the second fight, but he pulled out. Alexander stepped in as the replacement on the short notice of eleven days.

Recently, UFC’s welterweight division fighter Belal Mahummad called out Oliveira for intentionally pulling out of the fight. He posted a video on his Instagram account and expressed.

“As a fighter, you understand the game right. You get a cut ten days before the fight in your eyebrow. Who are you training with bro, according to me he ( Charles ) never wanted to fight at his territory”. He further concluded by saying, “When you want it bad enough, you find a way to make it happen. No excuses. Just saying.”

The real reason behind Charles Oliveira pulling out of UFC 294

Charles Oliveira was the former UFC champion and lost his title to Islam Makhachev in their first encounter at UFC 280. Oliveira then fought Beneil Dariush; Do Bronx ended the fight with a vicious first-round knockout and earned the title shot instantly.

Oliveria vs Makhachev II was considered to be the most anticipated rematch of all time but was called out eleven days before the event. Oliveria was ready to land in Abu Dhabi and was training for the last time and got injured. His eyebrow was split open, which gave him a big cut. As a consequence of that, Oliveira was pushed to pull out of the event. The former UFC champion even shared a picture of a graphic injury and apologized to his fans for not competing.

