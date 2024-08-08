Charles Oliveira Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors With Ice Spice: ‘I’m Married Bro’

Charles Oliveira has shut down the rumors of him being romantically involved with popular music artist Ice Spice. It all started when a fan on X posted an edited clip of Oliveira along with Ice Spice’s Grammy Award acceptance speech. In the video, the music artist is spotted to be elated having won the Grammy. She went on to thank her family, her label, and the Almighty God. However, at one point in the video, it seemed like Ice Spice uttered the words, ‘Do Bronx’.

For the uninitiated, ‘Do Bronx’ is the nickname of the Brazilian fighter in the UFC. As soon as the video gained traction online, the rumors of Oliveira possibly dating Ice Spice spread like wildfire. However, Oliveira soon stepped in to debunk the rumors. Initially, he laughed it off saying, “Lol. You guys and these jokes" However, even then, the fans were very much curious. When another fan asked the former UFC champion whether he was indeed dating the music artist.

Oliveira at once, shut the rumors saying, “No. I'm married bro. I didn't know how that rumor popped.”

Well, this was not the only instance when ‘Do Bronx’ had to deal with some wild dating rumors. Back in 2023, he found himself in the middle of another outrageous speculation about dating Taylor Swift. Thankfully, that rumor did not bother ‘Do Bronx’ much and he was able to devote his full concentration to his fighting career.

Meanwhile, Oliveira is still reeling from his defeat at UFC 300. Facing off against Arman Tsarukyan for a potential number-one contender match in the lightweight division, Oliveira started off strong. In the initial phases of his fight, the Brazilian managed to catch Tsarukyan in a vicious choke. At that point, it seemed it was all over for Tsarukyan. Shockingly, Tsarukyan survived through the choke and went on to win the match to set up a date with Islam Makhachev for the undisputed belt.

Reflecting on his loss, ‘Do Bronx’ did not seem to be much bothered and instead, focused on returning strongly. Speaking with AgFights in May, the Brazilian stated that he initially wanted to return in June. But his team wanted him well-rested. Thus, Oliveira is now considering a return somewhere in August. And he also has an opponent in mind- Mateusz Gamrot. Interestingly, Gamrot too, has expressed interest in facing the former champ. Thus, looking to claw his way back to the top, it remains to be seen whether Charles Oliveira can replicate his earlier successes again.