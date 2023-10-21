Charles Oliveira challenges Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 294

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was set to face Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 294 this Saturday. However, he pulled out of the event eleven days before due to an injury sustained during his training camp.

Alexander Volkanovski stepped in and replaced Oliveira in the main event of UFC 294. Recently, Oliveira discussed his possible next challenge, expressing a desire to face Notorious Conor McGregor in the process.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Charles revealed that he is not happy to be currently out of the picture. He emphasized that he is not fighting for the money but for the legacy he wants to leave behind for his kids. Furthermore, He mentioned that his manager is exploring options for his next move. According to Oliveira, he has two options in mind: one is to fight for the title, and the second is to fight Conor McGregor.

During an interview with Guilherme Cruz, Charles called out McGregor, saying, “Choose the weight, say where, and I'll be there. Just send the contract, and we'll sign it. That's the fight.”

Charles Oliveira revealed how he got injured

Charles Oliveira lost his title at the hands of Islam Makhachev in their first match at UFC 280. He made a triumphant comeback by knocking out Beneil Dariush. Subsequently, he secured a rematch for UFC 294 but had to withdraw from the match due to an injury.

When discussing his injury, Oliveira revealed the circumstances behind it. He explained that during a sparring session at Chute Boxe, he accidentally collided heads with his training partner, resulting in an open cut on his right eyebrow. Following the incident, the doctor advised him to rest for 15 days. Doctors also recommended that he undergo an MRI to check for any potential blood clot in his head.

