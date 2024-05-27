Charles Oliveira Claims Arman Tsarukyan Is Not a Big Threat for Islam Makhachev for THIS Reason

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira recently gave an interview to MMAFighting, where he discussed Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev. UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is set to face Dustin Poirier at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Originally, Arman Tsarukyan was offered a championship match against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 after he won the number one contender match at UFC 300 against Charles Oliveira.

Tsarukyan declined the offer just after stepping out of the Octagon, stating that it was too early for him to enter the cage against Makhachev and that he would not accept the match on such short notice after earning the number one contender spot.

Having faced both Arman and Islam Makhachev, Oliveira predicted the outcome of a potential match between them. Contrary to what might have been expected from his earlier statement, Oliveira expressed doubt about Tsarukyan's chances against Makhachev.

"Arman is a guy that takes you down and holds you there the entire time... No way he beats Islam. It's not a fight he can win. Of course, I've just said this, and I can't backtrack. MMA is unpredictable, but I think Islam is way more experienced, has more focus, more hunger, and is much stronger than Arman," said Oliveira.

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC is set to host another major pay-per-view event this week, UFC 302, featuring Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight championship for the third time against Dustin Poirier in the main event. For the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will return to the Octagon for the first time since losing his title, facing off against Paulo Costa. Below is the full match card for UFC 302.

Advertisement

Under Card

ALSO READ: Will Islam Makhachev Fight Belal Muhammad at 170 if Bully Emerges Victorious Against Leon Edwards? Find Out