Charles Oliveira Eyes Comeback in 2024 After Devastating UFC 300 Defeat: ‘Something New Will Come Out’

Charles Oliveira is all set to make a comeback to the UFC ring. Having suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira had been out of action since UFC 300. Although initially, the Brazilian wanted to make a quick turnaround and comeback in June-July, his team wanted 'Do Bronx' to rest. After all, apart from all the physical damage he took, the mental aspect was also quite devastating for the Brazilian. Having lost a potential title contender fight definitely hurts.

But putting everything aside, Charles Oliveira is looking all ready to start all over again. Speaking about his potential return date, 'Do Bronx' mentioned that he is eyeing a comeback sometime around October or November. Reflecting on his potential opponent, Oliveira mentioned, "Something new will come out soon." Having almost defeated Arman Tsarukyan in April, Oliveira has also not ruled out the possibility of a rematch.

As a matter of fact, Oliveira looked quite in control of Tsarukyan as the bout kicked off at UFC 300. In the opening moments of the fight, Oliveira managed to put Tsarukyan in a stiff stranglehold that seemed to have spelled doom for Tsarukyan. However, the Armenian fighter showed incredible character to withstand the attack and come out of the onslaught. And once he did so, there was no turning back for Tsarukyan.

Unfortunately, after all the hard work done by Tsarukyan, everything might go down the drain. Coming out to his entrance music, Tsarukyan had a huge scuffle with a fan. After getting into a physical altercation, the UFC banned the fighter for nine months. This news was perplexing for the lightweight title scenario as the fight with champion Islam Makhachev was supposed to be held somewhere in September.

Advertisement

Cashing in on the opportunity, Oliveira’s coach questioned in favor of a title fight being awarded to ‘Do Bronx’. Speaking exclusively to AgFight, Oliveira’s coach stated, “Both Charles and I want the belt. Now, with Arman suspended, there would be no other name than Charles Oliveira. (Dustin) Poirier just fought, (Justin) Gaethje also got knocked out. So the truth is that with Arman out of the game, I believe there is no one at 155 to fight Makhachev other than Charles. So it's certainly what we want, it's what Charles wants.”

However, Dana White did not respond to the claims and the final verdict is yet to be passed. But considering the fact that Islam Makhachev will be getting hand surgery, it might provide Tsarukyan with enough time to serve his ban.