Charles Oliveira Predicts Islam Makhachev’s THIS Attribute Will Decide Outcome Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Who holds the key to victory at UFC 302? When Charles Oliveira speaks, the MMA world listens. The former champion has thrown his prediction into the upcoming fray between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Makhachev enters as the dominant force, fresh after dismantling Alexander Volkanovski.

But can his acclaimed attribute secure a win against Poirier’s knockout power? Poirier, not to be underestimated, packs a punch with a history of flooring top-tier opponents. Oliveira points to one specific strength that might tip the scales in New Jersey. Know what it is.

Can Islam Makhachev Avoid a Stand-Up Battle?

In a conversation about the much-anticipated clash at UFC 302, Charles Oliveira shared his insights on a fight that features two familiar foes, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Both fighters are no strangers to Oliveira, having faced them in the Octagon.

“At UFC 302, June 1st, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. How do you see the fit? You’ve faced both,” the interviewer asked, setting the stage for an expert breakdown.

Oliveira responded with respect and clarity, highlighting the strengths and potential pitfalls each fighter brings to the table. “Dustin Poirier is a tough guy, he deserves all the respect in the world. A guy who has a lot of affection for the public. He’s a guy who takes things very hard,” Oliveira began, acknowledging Poirier’s resilience and crowd-pleasing style. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“But on the other hand, he’s facing a guy who plays the game with everyone, which is to take down, do sambo and drown out. I think this will be the difference in the fight," Oliveira explained. He highlighted Makhachev's versatility and tactical acumen.

Suggesting that while Poirier is formidable, Makhachev’s grappling could be decisive. "Islam can throw a punch, a kick, land a knee and knock him out. Anything could happen. But I think Islam is not stupid, he won’t want to trade against Poirier and will want to take him down and put him down."

Oliveira pinpointed the crux of the matchup, emphasizing Makhachev's potential strategy to exploit Poirier's vulnerabilities. “I think it’s Poirier’s weak point of being taken down and I think Islam continues with the title,” he concluded, offering a prediction that Makhachev would retain his championship by leveraging his wrestling and ground control.

Also Read: Alexandre Pantoja Tells Sean Strickland to ‘Shut Your Mouth’ Ahead of His UFC 301 Main Event Fight

Advertisement

What do you think—can Poirier find a way to counter Makhachev's ground game, or will the champion's strategy play out as predicted?