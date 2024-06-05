Charles Oliveira Responds to Islam Makhachev’s Offer of Training With Him in Dagestan: ‘I Am Grateful for His Kindness’

Charles Oliveira has responded to Islam Makhachev’s offer of training together. Oliveira is a former lightweight champion and lost his title to Makhachev at UFC 280. The pair, however, share a cordial relationship.

Oliveira recently expressed interest in fighting Colby Covington at welterweight. Makhachev offered to prepare Oliveira for Covington’s wrestling-heavy style. The Russian sent an invitation to Oliveira to train together.

Charles Oliveira’s response to Islam Makhachev’s proposal

Charles Oliveira has now responded to Mkhachev’s proposal. He expressed gratitude for the offer. However, he turned it down, claiming he’s only a part of the Chute Box gym. Oliveira trains there under Diego Lima’s tutelage.

He told BandSports, "I'm grateful for Islam's kindness in inviting me to train [with him in Dagestan], but I am only part of Chute Boxe. I have no intention of training anywhere else.”

Oliveira further praised Makhachev’s performance at UFC 302. The Russian defeated Dustin Poirier in the main event via a fifth-round submission. Oliveira said, “I'm happy with everything he said. He had a great fight at UFC 302 and demonstrated that he is the champion."

Charles Oliveira was scheduled to face Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 294. However, a gnarly cut forced the former champion out of the contest. He has since suffered a close decision loss to Arman Tsaruyan at UFC 300.

Advertisement

The loss shattered Oliveira’s immediate title aspirations. That said, the Brazilian remains a top contender in the lightweight division. Hence, a future rematch isn’t entirely ruled out.

Islam Makhachev’s original offer to Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are opponents inside the octagon. However, they share tremendous mutual respect outside the ring. On UFC 302 media day, Makhachev revealed that he offered Oliveira to train his wrestling.

The lightweight champion said, “Charles is a good guy, if I can help him, he can join us in our camp in Dagestan. He has very good striking, we can help him with wrestling,”

Islam Makhachev has just fought at UFC 300. As for Charles Oliveira, there’s no certain comeback date for the Brazilian yet. Conor McGregor has been tipped as a potential opponent for Oliveira.