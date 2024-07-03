Charles Oliveira Reveals Timeline for Return, Teases Championship Bout Against Islam Makhachev Despite Loss to Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira is one of the most popular and fan-favorite fighters on the current active lightweight roster. The last bout of Do Bronx didn’t go according to his plan, as he faced Arman Tsarukyan to become the number-one contender for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship at UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira fought an absolute war. Charles Oliveira almost choked Arman Tsarukyan, but Ahalkalakets managed to survive both times. In the end, judges scored the match in favor of Arman Tsarukyan, who was crowned the number one contender for Islam Makhachev’s championship crown.

Fight enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Do Bronx's return, and there are rumors all around the internet about Charles Oliveira’s return.

A couple of days back, Dan Hooker revealed that he had signed a contract to return to UFC 305 pay-per-view, and the opponent he is talking with is Charles Oliveira. However, Do Bronx rejected all the rumors circulating the internet about his potential fight.

Charles Oliveira recently revealed the timeline for his potential return. When he was in talks with Tntsports, he said he wanted to return in late August or early September.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev 2

Recently, Islam Makhachev rejected Dustin Poirier's rematch offer and hinted he wanted a new challenge. Arman Tsarukyan is currently serving his nine-month ban due to a fan altercation at UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira recently tweeted and expressed his will to reclaim his lost championship against Islam Makhachev. Do Bronx tweeted and expressed, “Number 2 ranked UFC LetsGoChamp,” hinting at stepping up to challenge for the championship.

What’s next for Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound champion Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight crown for the third time at UFC 302 pay-per-view against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event.

The fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier was an absolute dogfight. Both fighters showed elite performance, but Poirier can be ranked as the toughest fight for Islam Makhachev in his illustrious UFC career.

In round five, Makhachev found the perfect space, grabbed Diamond's leg, tripped him on the ground with an old-school wrestling maneuver, and quickly turned the move into a choke hold to finish the fight and retain his UFC lightweight throne.

Fight enthusiasts are wondering what is next in line for the Dagestani Beast. Will he finally move up to welterweight to capture the second title, or will he once again defend his championship at 155 pounds?

UFC CEO Dana White revealed at the UFC 302 post-fight presser that he wants Islam Makhachev to continue handling business within the lightweight division and fight the number one lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, next before considering moving up to the welterweight division to add another championship strap to his shoulder.

According to certain earlier reports, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is expected to headline and defend his title at UFC Saudi Arabia in October this year, followed by a return to headline at UFC Madison Square Garden in November.

