Charles Oliveira Shuts Down All Returning Fight Rumors Circulating on Social Media: Details Inside

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira last competed at UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, where he faced Arman Tsarukyan in a three-round mixed martial arts matchup.

The fight between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan was to determine the number one contender for the undisputed lightweight championship against the current UFC lightweight champion and number one pound-for-pound ranked UFC fighter, Islam Makhachev.

The fight was competitive and tense, with Do Bronx catching Arman’s neck in a choke on multiple occasions. However, Arman Tsarukyan managed to survive both chokes by Charles Oliveira. The fight went the distance, lasting all three rounds. Judges scored the bout in favor of Arman Tsarukyan.

Fight fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to the UFC octagon. There have been numerous rumors about Do Bronx's return circulating on the internet and social media.

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker revealed on MainEvent TV that he has signed a contract to fight at UFC 305 in Perth and claims the opponent in talks is Charles Oliveira.

Another rumor circulating on the internet suggested a bout between Charles Oliveira and former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, among others.

Fans were quite confused until Charles Oliveira himself decided to address the situation, revealing who he would be facing and confirming whether these rumors about his UFC return were true.

Charles Oliveira tweeted: "People have been booking fights for me that I'm not aware of. Metaverse fights? Maybe."

Do Bronx even responded to a fan who expressed hope that the rumors about a UFC 305 match-up against Dan Hooker were true. Charles revealed: "Thanx, but they're not."

Charles Oliveira predicts a showdown between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan

After defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan was assured a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. Arman himself revealed that the UFC offered him the championship match against Islam Makhachev just after he left the arena following his victory at UFC 300.

However, Arman Tsarukyan and his team declined to accept a short-notice match against Islam Makhachev at the UFC 302 pay-per-view. After Arman Tsarukyan turned down the fight at UFC 302, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier stepped in to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight crown.

Islam Makhachev successfully defended his championship and retained his lightweight crown at UFC 302. Arman Tsarukyan is next in line to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira, while talking to MMA Fighting, predicted the outcome of the showdown between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, expressing that Tsarukyan would be an easy fight for the undisputed UFC champion Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira stated: "Arman is a guy that takes you down and holds you there the entire time. No way he beats Islam. It's not a fight he can win. Of course, I've just said this, and I can't backtrack. MMA is unpredictable, but I think Islam is way more experienced, has more focus, more hunger, and is much stronger than Arman."

