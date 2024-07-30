Charles Oliveira’s Heartwarming Reaction To Islam Makhachev's Injury Amid Potential Fight Rumors

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound champion Islam Makhachev and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira are two of the most dominant and loved fighters in not just their division but in the history of the sport.

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira locked horns for the UFC lightweight championship in 2022 at the UFC 280 pay-per-view. Makhachev choked out Oliveira to become the champion.

They were also scheduled to lock horns at the UFC 294 pay-per-view for the UFC lightweight championship.

Later, Charles Oliveira competed in a number-one contender match at UFC 300 pay-per-view against Arman Tsarukyan, and unfortunately. Do Bronx lost his match against Arman Tsarukyan and also lost his opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight champion against Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira wishes Islam Makhachev a speedy recovery

Although Islam and Charles both fought inside the octagon, they have respected each other always. Recently, Islam Makhachev opened up about his injury after his UFC 302 fight. He revealed while talking to Ushutayka that he has torn the ligament of his hand, and he may require surgery and will not fight again this year.

Recently, Charles Oliveira, who still thinks he is in line to face Islam Makhachev in the future for the UFC lightweight champion, wished Islam Makhachev a speedy recovery.

Charles Oliveira tweeted, “ Hey man! I wish you a quick recovery. Get well soon! God bless you.”

Islam Makhachev’s UFC record

- UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier (Juine. 1, 2024)

- Result: Win against Dustin Poirier

- Method: Submission victory

- Round: 5

- Time: 1:06

- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06

- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:43

- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

