Charlotte Flair Drops Jaw-Dropping Pictures Flaunting Her Toned Physique Ahead of SummerSlam 2024

Former WWE Women's Champion Queen Charlotte Flair is indeed one of the best professional wrestlers of her generation. She is the second-generation superstar of her family. She is the daughter of a legendary former WWE champion who has a record of winning the most WWE championships, The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

The Queen, Charlotte Flair, has been out of action since last year. Charlotte Flair was listed as the face superstar on Friday Night SmackDown, and she was engaged in a rivalry with The Damage Ctrl faction on the December 8th edition of Friday Night SmackDown; the Queen was scheduled to lock horns with Auska in a single.

Unfortunately, the match ended abruptly after one leg on Charlotte Flair got tangled in the rope. The Queen was seen in a lot of pain, and the referee immediately stopped the match and threw the X sign, letting management know Charlotte Flair had seriously injured herself.

As per some previous reports on Charlotte Flair's injury, she tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus, which eventually sidelined her for months. Now, The Queen is out of action and on the road to recovery; she keeps her fans in the loop and provides her life updates via her social media handles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Charlotte Flair Net Worth - How much is Charlotte Flair's Net Worth as of 2024?

Charlotte Flair drops a thirsty picture

In recent times, Charlotte Flair has shared multiple workout footages in which she looks healthier doing knee and leg drills, preparing herself for her WWE return. Charlotte Flair is amongst the top names who are rumoured to return at Summer Slam 2024 this year.

Recently, Charlotte Flair dropped a jaw-dropping image of herself in a deep neck body con dress, showing her highly toned and ready to return physic on her official Instagram account; WWE fanatics are now going wild after seeing Charlotte Flair’s smoky look, and WWE enthusiasts think The Queen is prepared to, make her in-ring return, here is her picture.

Charlotte Flair’s Summer Slam 2024 return

WWE is all set and gearing up to host the incredible Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view. This year will mark the 37th edition of the Summer Slam extravaganza. WWE fanatics are highly excited about the pay-per-view, as the card this year is no less than WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

Another primary reason behind the hype and Buzz for Summer Slam 2024 is the transition of Summer Slam of big comebacks and returns; one of the most predicted and talked about names for a return at Summer Slam 2024 is former WWE women champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE women's champion Bayley is scheduled to fight former WWE champion and Queen of the Ring 2024 Nia Jax in a single for the championship gold; Bayley is going to get herself in a lot of trouble, as Nia Jax and Money in the Bank 2024 holder Tiffany Stratton are actually going to work together as they are good friends.

Bayley will once again find herself tangled in a number game and will need someone to help her out differently. Charlotte Flair will make her return at Summer Slam 2024 to help Bayley retain her championship. Later, Flair could turn on Bayley and even become champion, and in the end, WWE could book a dream match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

Advertisement