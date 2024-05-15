Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most legendary female Superstars in history, having an impressive fourteen Women's Championship reigns. She is determined to surpass her father's incredible record of sixteen world championship victories. Although she is currently recovering from a knee injury, Charlotte is making the most of her time off by delving into the world of acting. This marks her third acting project, and it's exciting to see her explore new avenues in her career.

Deadline reported that Charlotte Flair, whose real name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, landed the lead role in the new indie horror movie You Lose You Die. Freddy Rodriguez will be the leading co-star of Charlotte, while the film is going to be made by Averted Vision Pictures. Carlos 'Spiff TV' Suarez will be the director of the horror feature.

An elated Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She posted a screenshot of the Deadline article that broke the news for the first time. The 38-year-old wrote on Instagram,

"So incredibly excited to be apart of this movie. You will be in for a treat"

Charlotte's character is called Ms. Perfect

The movie consists of three lead characters, including Charlotte Flair, who is playing Ms. Perfect. Freddie Rodrigez plays Mr. Fantastik, a psychopath tech nerd, and Anthony Alvarez portrays a character named Mr. Creep.

Though the horror flick is still in pre-production, here is an overview of the movie's storyline. Mr. Fantastik, Ms. Perfect, and Mr. Creep operate a show on the dark web. The prisoners compete in games that are voted on and decided by a large contingent of viewers. The losing contestants among the prisoners of the show get killed. In addition, the show's audience votes for the weapons to execute the losing prisoners, and they are killed by the sociopaths who run the game.

Charlotte Flair's previous acting gigs

Wrestlers often successfully transition into actors due to the acting demands of WWE in front of a live audience. The Queen made her acting debut in 2017. Starring In Psych: The Movie, playing Heather Rockrear. Her next acting gig was on season 1 of the sitcom Punky Brewster, where she played herself. Therefore, You Lose You Die marks her second movie role.

