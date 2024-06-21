Charlotte Flair Provides Update On Her Injury and WWE Return; Find Out What She Said

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair has been out of action for six months now. The former SmackDown women’s champion suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka in December 2023.

WWE had said that Flair would not be able to compete for the next nine months. But it looks like the 14-time WWE women’s world champion will make it to the ring much earlier than expected. Flair dropped an update about her injury and subsequent return to the ring on her social media account.

What did Charlotte Flair say about her WWE return?

In the video posted on her Instagram account, Flair could be seen pushing her legs on a Biodex testing machine. It is an equipment that tests muscle’s endurance, strength, and rate of force of development.

She mentioned that it was her first biodex (isokinetic training ) test, and she needed to be 40 percent or less deficient for strength compared to her nonsurgical leg.

Flair wrote, “Today, was my first biodex (isokinetic training) test! I needed to be in the 40 percent or less deficit for strength compared to my non surgical leg…..I had 20 percent or less quad strength and in some of the measurements I was stronger in my surgical leg… ??????I MISS YOU GUYS & can’t wait to lace my boots again, ” Flair said.

Several WWE stars, like Carmella and Dakota Kai, extended her good wishes to Flair on her injury update. As per WWE update, Flair could be back in action by September 2024, but “The Queen” could make a comeback earlier as well.

Advertisement

A brief about Charlotte Flair’s WWE Career

Charlotte started her WWE career in 2012 with the NXT. Just like her father and WWE legend Ric Flair, Charlotte too was quick inside the ring, and thereby, within three years, she was transferred to the main roster in 2015.

In 2016, PWI voted Flair Woman of the Year and Top Female Professional Wrestler. Since then, The Queen has won the WWE Women’s Champion title 14 times. She has held the WWE RAW Women’s Championship a record seven times and SmackDown Women’s Championship six times.