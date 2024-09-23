Charlotte Hornets Sign Former LA Lakers Star For 1-year Deal; REPORT

With only a few weeks remaining before the 2024–25 season begins, the Charlotte Hornets are bolstering the depth of their frontcourt. NBA insider Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic revealed on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday that center Harry Giles would be joining the Hornets on a one-year deal.

The announcement coincides with teams getting ready for training camp, which starts around the league in a few weeks.

When Giles was a high school student in the middle of the 2010s, he was one of the most highly anticipated prospects in the entire nation. Unfortunately, injuries severely hindered his only season as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, and they persisted even after the Sacramento Kings selected him in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Giles is from the Charlotte region, and Charania implied in his X post that he will "compete for a roster spot with the Hornets," suggesting that his spot on the team is not guaranteed.

The Hornets, on the other hand, could certainly use some improvement in frontcourt depth given that they lack many reliable center options and lost forward PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline the previous season.

The play of Brandon Miller, who was arguably the third-best rookie in the league last year and displayed glimpses of playing like his idol, Paul George, has given the Hornets more optimism than they've had in a long time despite this.

For point guard LaMelo Ball, whose skill and injury concerns are equally apparent, this could be a year to prove it. Either way, the Hornets' official season opener is scheduled for October 23 away from home against the Houston Rockets.

