Chase Daniel Claims Every NFL Player Is ‘Not Happy’ With Joe Burrow After 18-Game Schedule Suggestion

The former quarterback Chase Daniel is not happy with Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ignited the conversation around the 18-game season and 2 bye weeks, and it looks like Chase Daniel is not happy with Joe Burrow’s comment. Moreover, Daniel highlighted that not many players will be happy with Burrow’s comment.

Burrow is celebrated as one of the league’s top 5 QBs, and according to Daniel, a comment to push an 18-game season from such a veteran player would arouse anger from several NFL players.

Chase Daniel’s reaction

After Burrow discussed the 18-game regular season, Daniel emphasized that every NFL player will be unhappy with Joe Burrow’s comment, and he mentioned that NFL owners just got some leverage over the players.

Moreover, sharing his reaction, Daniel wrote, “I guarantee you every NFL player seeing this is NOT happy with Burrow for saying this. The NFLPA is already having meetings about damage control. This is what happens when a Top 5 QB speaks in favor of an 18-game season.”

However, it looks like the 18-game regular season is not manifesting in the near future. Joe Burrow’s comeback is just a few months away until the start of the regular season.

Burrow is making a comeback

After playing 10 games in the previous season, Burrow suffered a wrist injury and was ruled out for the entire season. However, in the 10 games that he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, his performance was not up to the mark, which caused the Bengals to tank and become one of the bottom teams in the standings.

Following his previous season’s gameplay, Burrow is anticipated to make a staggering comeback. With his evolved gameplay, Burrow is expected to push the Bengals to the top of the table. However, this remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure: Burrow’s caliber and his on-field prowess will help him make a significant comeback.