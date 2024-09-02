‘Cheat on Jon Jones’: Fans Troll as Dana White Claims Donald Trump Is Number 1 Fighter of All Time

Dana White thinks that ex-POTUS is the number one fighter of all time, and the comment is getting him trolled. Well, the UFC head honcho’s inclination towards Donald Trump is not new. The duo have always had a good rapport with Donald Trump showing up at multiple UFC events. In the wake of his assassination attempt a few weeks back, White termed the former US President the ‘Ultimate American Bada**’. Now, speaking with Fox News recently, Dana White mentioned that Trump’s resilience makes him the number 1 fighter of all time.

In the interview, the UFC head honcho was heard saying, “Number one. Take any of the greatest fighters of all time; Trump is number one. The most resilient human being that I have ever met in my life.” Well, while such a statement only strengthened the bond between the two, it also paved the way for the fans to mock Dana White.

In fact, Dana White has repeatedly claimed that Jon Jones was the GOAT of the UFC. White mentions that the consistency that Jones has shown inside the octagon beating the likes of Anthony Smith, Glover Texeira, Daniel Cormier, and more, speaks volumes about his credibility as the number one UFC fighter of all time.

A recent meme also went viral on the same lines, in which Dana White was seen calling Jenna Ortega to speak about Jon Jones. White unexpectedly played along with the meme, commenting and tagging Jon Jones.

Now, after Dana White’s narrative of Donald Trump, fans have been hilariously trolling the UFC boss, accusing him of ‘cheating’ on Jon Jones. The fiasco was detailed in a recent X post of ‘Talking Lizard,’ with the caption, “That's wild, I never expected him to cheat on Jones.”

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to put forth their views on the matter. One fan stated that Jones knew that the comment about Dana White was only a gimmick. The truth was that White truly believes that ‘Bones’ is number one. The comment read, “Jon Jones knows this is for the fashion. Dana's heart belongs to noone else.”

Another opined that Jon Jones will not be giving Dana White tax breaks. The comment read, “Jon Jones ain't giving him any tax breaks.”

A third user looked confused at Dana White’s statement asking, “What is he saying?”

Thus, with the Dana White-Jon Jones trolls getting a hilarious makeover, what happens next remains to be seen.

