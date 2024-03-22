Chelsea and Man City Could Be Kicked Out of Premier League if Found Guilty of Breaching Rules: Reports

Manchester City, the Premier League champions, and their rivals Chelsea have allegedly been cautioned that they could face expulsion from the English top flight if found guilty of violating Financial Fair Play rules.

Chelsea may also find themselves in further trouble due to their significant spending habits, which will occur if major sales are not made this summer. According to The Sun, the commission clearly outlined the types of sanctions available for more serious offenses in their 52-page written report.

What did the commission have to say?

Robert Glancy KC, sports law specialist Mark Hovell, and accountancy expert Steve Holt outlined the punishments, ranging from a simple warning to expulsion from the Premier League. The trio also stated, "Where a PSR breach is 'minor', then it will be for other Commissions to determine if any points deduction is necessary, appropriate or proportionate. But if the breach is properly described as 'major' then it may be the case that even a very severe sanction such as expulsion is more appropriate."

Recent news regarding potential points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest has led some commentators to suggest that Manchester City could face severe consequences if found guilty. Fans are now left wondering what the future holds for both Manchester City and Chelsea.

What is next for them?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already maintained that his club is innocent of all charges and has vowed to remain even if the club is sanctioned and relegated to League One. There are also reports suggesting that Manchester City could be stripped of their trophies if found guilty.

However, they have the opportunity to add more trophies to their collection before the case is heard, as they remain in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Manchester City is currently awaiting the outcome of 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has not been charged with any financial breaches, but there are concerns that they could face charges due to their excessive spending of over €1 billion since being taken over by Todd Boehly in May 2022. This situation is undoubtedly sensitive, and both team bosses are concerned about the potential consequences. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two clubs.

