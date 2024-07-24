Chelsea Green Demands WWE Championship Match; Calls for Return of 'Total Divas' Show

Former women's tag team champion Chelsea Green is one of the most entertaining female talents on the roster. She has a unique character of a girl who is self-delusional and thinks she is the most superior one on the roster. Her friendly banter with general managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce is always entertaining. She comes up with her own girly problems and wants her VIP treatment.

Chelsea Green has once again presented her new demand in front of the general managers. Green tagged Monday Night Raw's general manager Adam Pearce, in her recent tweet, demanding a title match and wanting to bring back the iconic WWE show Total Divas.

Chelsea Green tweeted, “Me waiting for Adam Pearce to give me a raise, let me go out there & beat Bayley, make me a personalized tour bus, bring back Total Divas, and put me on every. WWE poster so I can finish MY story, JusticeForChelsea.”

Adam Pearce’s reply to Chelsea Green’s demands

It seems Monday Night RAW general manager Adam Pearce doesn’t want to entertain or engage in conversation with Chelsea Green. He ducks Green's demands and suggests she reach out to Friday Night SmackDown’s general manager, Nick Aldis.

Adam Pearce tweeted, “Please direct this and all future correspondence for the remainder of human existence to Nick Aldis. Kthxbye.”

Chelsea Green quoted Adam Pearce's tweet and told him she had already tried reaching out to Friday Night SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, but he hasn't replied.

Nick Adlis finally responded to Chelsea Green’s princess demands and VIP treatment by tweeting, and it seemed like even Nick ducked Chelsea by posting an automated tweet: “Hello! Thanks for reaching out to the official Smackdown GM Nick Aldis X account! We value your feedback and strive to get back to you as soon as we can. In the meantime, please continue to catch SmackDown at 8/7c on FOX or one of our amazing WWE international broadcast partners.”

Money in the Bank 2024 results

Chelsea Green recently took part in a traditional women’s Money in the Bank 2024 match, where she took a scary bump from the ladder to the tables on the ringside. The Money in the Bank 2024 event was a stunner. Here is the compilation of all matches at Money in the Bank 2024 and the results.

1. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash-in the same night after CM Punk ambushed him.

2. Intercontinental Championship - Singles Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn was retained after pinning the Bron Breakker clean.

3. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark. Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner.

4. World Heavyweight Championship - Singles Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins. Damian Priest was retained after pinning Drew McIntyre following an interference and attack by CM Punk, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

5. Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu). The Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

