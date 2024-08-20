Chet Holmgren Reveals if He Has Beef With Victor Wembanyama: ‘We’re Always Gonna Compete’

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren's rivalry with San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has been a hot topic among basketball fans following their impressive rookie performances in the NBA.

Despite not winning the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award, Holmgren has been adamant about the competitive nature of their matchups and has denied any rumors of a 'beef' with Wembanyama. In a recent podcast with Paul George, Holmgren emphasized that their competitive spirit on the court is driven by a mutual desire to win and perform at their best, rather than personal animosity towards each other.

During the podcast, Chet said, “I would just say us being competitors," said Holmgren. "We played each other even before the NBA. People be like'Y'all got beef' I'm like 'beef?' We're out there competing. But beef? Like beef means when I see you, like we're fighting. You know what I mean? Why do I have to beef with him?"

"I honestly don't even know the guy. We just play basketball against each other. As competitors, neither one of us wants to lose. And neither of us wants to just let the other person get a bucket or anything. So we're always gonna compete,” Holmgren added.

Despite not being part of the same draft class, both players began their NBA careers in the same rookie season. Holmgren's journey faced a setback when he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, resulting in surgery and causing him to miss the 2022-23 campaign.

Wembanyama, on the other hand, made a significant impact and secured the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, albeit with Holmgren closely following with 98 second-place votes out of a potential 99. Both athletes also secured spots on the All-Rookie First Team.

Recognized for their similar skill sets, characterized by long wingspans enabling them to block shots at the rim and showcasing versatile ball-handling and three-point shooting capabilities, Holmgren and Wembanyama have notably faced each other on the court multiple times.

While Holmgren put up impressive numbers in his rookie season and led the Thunder to a first seed in the Western Conference, Wembanyama's stellar performance and individual statistics earned him the Rookie of The Year Award.

However, there have been growing speculations that led this rivalry to only amplify with time.

The 2024-25 NBA season promises an electrifying showdown between two young giants of the league, Holmgren and Wembanyama. The NBA has strategically placed these rising stars in the national spotlight, portraying them as the future face of a renewed rivalry set to captivate fans in the coming years.

The NBA is making a big deal about Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama this season. They potentially want everyone to pay attention to the rivalry between them. The Oklahoma City Thunder will play against the San Antonio Spurs three times this year. Fans are excited to see how these two teams match up.

Chet and Victor are two of the towering players who are impressive at protecting the basket and shooting ball, all thanks to their height. Undoubtedly, they are seen as the future stars of the NBA.

Even though the Thunder are considered strong contenders and the Spurs are rebuilding, everyone is curious to see how Victor’s rise will impact their games. For all the curious fans, the first faceoff between the two teams will be on October 30, and fans can watch it on ESPN.

