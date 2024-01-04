‘Chet stay getting dunked on’: Jalen Johnson’s poster dunk on Chet Holmgren sends NBA twitter in a frenzy

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks are challenging the NBA's hottest team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and have taken a lead of 76-59 after the first half.

The moment that stole the spotlight in this half? Jalen Johnson's incredible dunk on Chet Holmgren, a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year.

Johnson made some remarkable moves in the first half but nothing compared to his dunk on Holmgren, which set NBA Twitter on fire.



Continuing their winning streak, the Hawks successfully defeated the Thunder 141-138 on Wednesday night at the State Farm Arena.

This happened despite a nerve-wracking moment when the Hawks almost lost their lead of 15 points with just over two minutes left in the game.

They had a close call last Sunday when the Wizards almost overcame their 16-point lead, and history repeated itself on Wednesday with the Thunder narrowing their 139-124 lead to a mere five points with only 48.5 seconds remaining. Coach Quin Snyder was then forced to call for a timeout.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with his impressive score of 33 points, changed the game with a running layup that brought the Thunder within one possession with only 27 seconds left to play.

The Atlanta Hawks struggled to control the tempo of the game in the face of the formidable Thunder, who had just played back-to-back games. The Hawks were constantly on the back foot trying to cover up after missing their last nine possessions.

The Thunder seized the opportunity, turning 7-of-8 misses in their favor. In the end, it was Gilgeous-Alexander who sealed the game by scoring the Thunder's final four baskets.

Hawks' early lead slips away despite strong performances

In the second half of the game, the Oklahoma City team was outscored by the Hawks, 79-65. "The game is one of momentum shifts and it's natural to sometimes ease off when you've taken a strong lead," voiced Hawks guard, Trae Young.

"However, we never slackened; we consistently maintained a good lead. During the final parts of the game, they stepped up their aggression while we were too focused on avoiding fouls and potential three-point plays.

Thus, we weren't as proactive as in the initial three quarters."

The Hawks smartly capitalized on their head start and ensured everyone participated, with seven out of the nine rotational players scoring in two digits.

With their smooth transitioning of the ball, the Hawks clocked 30 assists on their 48 successful field goals.

Young and Dejounte Murray, the guileful guards, collaborated effectively to set things right on the court. Their combined shooting scores read 14 out of 31, delivering a stellar 46 points. Both made spot-on interpretations of the game in their bid to sustain their partnership into its second year.

Third-year forward Jalen Johnson kept proving his worth continually and was a testament to why his team respects him. From powerful poster dunks to showing versatility on the field, he amazed everyone. Moreover, he outclassed Thunder center Chet Holmgren in the second quarter with a spectacular one-handed dunk.

With merely 26.2 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Johnson took a pass from Young and made a dribble run into the lane. He exploded upwards, executing a stunning one-handed dunk over Holmgren.

This impressive play followed his crossover on Thunder guard Josh Giddey, which was indeed another compelling dunk.

