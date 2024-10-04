Chicago Bulls Bring In Former San Antonio Spurs Star Who Was Involved in Indecent Exposure Scandal

The Chicago Bulls roster for the 2024–25 season is different from previous seasons. Most notably, the Bulls signed and traded DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings.

Chicago did, however, add to their roster by acquiring Joshua Primo, an ex-NBA lottery pick and former San Antonio Spurs guard who has been cleared of indecent exposure charges for the past two years. According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, Chicago is signing Primo to an Exhibit-10 contract. He is anticipated to join the Chicago Bulls as he recovers from an injury and prepares to return to the NBA.

The Spurs chose Joshua Primo as their 12th overall draft pick in 2021, and he began his NBA career with the team. After playing for the Alabama basketball program for one season, when he was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, the 6-foot-6 guard came into the league as a highly anticipated prospect.

Primo played in 50 games during his rookie campaign with the Spurs, averaging 5.8 points and shooting 30.7 percent from three-point range. He played in four San Antonio games in 2022, scoring a career-high 7.0 points per contest on average.

But during that same season, Primo was accused of indecently exposing himself to her multiple times, beginning in 2021, by Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former Spurs team psychologist. It was announced in December 2023 that Primo's charges had been dropped.

A chance to play for the Los Angeles Clippers was later presented to Primo at the beginning of the 2023–2024 campaign. He played the majority of his time for the San Diego Clippers, the team's G League affiliate, where he averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a 36.9 percent three-point shooting percentage.

The Bulls want to see progress from their young team, and Primo wants to get better as soon as he's healthy. As the 2024–25 season gets ready to start, it will be interesting to see how Primo, Matas Buzelis, and the other members of the new-look Bulls perform.

