Chicago Bulls Eyeing to Re-Sign DeMar DeRozan as He Heads Free Agency This Summer: Report

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly gearing up to re-sign DeMar DeRozan in the upcoming free agency period this summer. With the rumors circulating around the league that the Bulls are prepared to offer DeRozan a role and compensation unmatched elsewhere, it's clear that Chicago is committed to retaining his services.

As per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the league has witnessed a ‘general belief’ for DeRozan that the Bulls are eyeing after him for making the deal work with re-signing.

DeRozan has been a consistent force for the Bulls over the past three seasons, earning All-Star honors twice and maintaining his efficiency as a scorer while entering his mid-30s.

Averaging an impressive 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season, starting in 79 games, DeRozan has been a pivotal contributor to the Bulls' lineup.

Despite the challenges of the previous season, including the absence of All-Star guard Zach LaVine for a significant portion and Lonzo Ball's entire campaign due to injury, the Bulls are determined to continue competing for a spot in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the challenges of the previous season, including the absence of All-Star guard Zach LaVine for a significant portion and Lonzo Ball's entire campaign due to injury, the Bulls are determined to continue competing for a spot in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando Magic Might Need DeMar DeRozan to Strengthen Their Scoring

The Orlando Magic, after an early playoff exit, are now setting their sights on potential roster upgrades for the upcoming season.

One intriguing target that has emerged in discussions is DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls. Known for his scoring prowess and consistent performance, DeRozan could be a valuable addition to the Magic lineup.

Despite being overshadowed by the talk of prioritizing three-point shooting, Orlando understands the importance of adding a reliable scorer like DeRozan. With a career average of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, DeRozan brings a wealth of experience and offensive capabilities that could significantly bolster Orlando's offense.

DeMar DeRozan, a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, has proven his ability to maintain high-level production even as he approaches his mid-thirties. Averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds over the past three seasons, DeRozan's impact on the court remains undeniable.

His proficiency in mid-range scoring, complemented by solid shooting percentages, could address Orlando's need for increased offensive output.

