Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview and Prediction

Following a nail-biting victory over the Raptors, the Bulls now turn their attention towards the Pistons, who themselves are fresh from a win against the Hornets.

The Bulls have been dominant in their face-offs against the Pistons, securing victories in their last 15 meetings. They are currently predicted to win the upcoming game with a 1.5-point advantage.

Despite this, the Pistons are showing promise on the defensive end, having managed to keep the Heat's score below 105 points in their first game.

Key matchup insights

As they juggle a .500 record from having won and lost a home game each, the Bulls are focusing on maintaining their commendable on-the-road performance, which stands at eight wins from the last ten games.

Their scoring average lies at 104 points with a shooting percentage of 39.4, while they allow approximately 113.5 points at a conceded shooting rate of 50.9 percent.

Like the Bulls, the Pistons too are aiming for a win to improve their .500 record and this game will be their home debut.

The Pistons' scoring stats average 106.5 points on 45.3 percent shooting and they concede roughly 101 points at a shooting rate of 38.9 percent.

Cade Cunningham shines with an average of 21 points and 2.5 rebounds, whereas teammate Alec Burks is scoring an average of 15.5 points along with 1 assist. Jalen Duren also scores convincingly in double-digits while Isaiah Stewart boasts of grabbing an average of 10.5 rebounds.

The Piston's beyond-the-arc shooting rate stands at 34.4 percent and their free throw line rate at 75 percent. They limit their opponents to a deep shooting rate of 30 percent and manage to grab an impressive 54 rebounds per game.

Bulls versus Pistons match details

Scheduled Date: October 28, 2023, Saturday

Timings: Starts at 7:00 PM ET

TV Broadcast: Tune into NBCS-CHI and BSDET to watch

Online Streaming: Catch the live action on Fubo

Match Venue: The iconic Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Bulls versus Pistons Predicted Score

Projected Score: Pistons to lead with 117 points over Bulls' 101

Injury update

For the Bulls, Point Guard Lonzo Ball will not be playing.

From the Pistons' side, Power Forward Isaiah Livers, Small Forward Bojan Bogdanovic, and Point Guard Monte Morris are sidelined.

