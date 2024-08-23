Chicago Sky Injury Report: Will Angel Reese Play Against Connecticut Sun on August 23?
Will Angel Reese suit up against Connecticut Sun on Friday, August 23? Her status remains uncertain as the team prepares for a critical showdown. Find out more about her condition.
The Chicago Sky face the Connecticut Sun tonight, with Angel Reese ready to take on the challenge. Reese averages 13.6 points, and 12.3 rebounds and has a 20% success rate from beyond the arc. The Sun have split their last four games, securing a win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, August 20 but falling to the Atlanta Dream last Sunday. They also defeated the Dallas Wings but suffered a loss to the New York Liberty.
The Chicago Sky currently holds the 8th spot in the WNBA, clinging to the final playoff position and aiming to avoid dropping to 9th, which would knock them out of the postseason. The Sky have struggled against the Sun this season, losing two home games, both closely contested by four points in the first and eight in the second. The teams last met on June 12, where Reese scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Sky's loss.
The Connecticut Sun have alternated between wins and losses over their past seven games, with four victories and three defeats. This inconsistent stretch poses a challenge for a team aspiring to secure the 2-seed in the WNBA playoffs. Currently, they hold a slim half-game lead over the Minnesota Lynx, who sit in third place.
However, the Sun have dominated their matchups with Chicago this season and aim to complete a 3-0 sweep with a win on their home court. In their recent victory over the Sparks, DiJonai Carrington led the Sun with 19 points.
How to watch Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun
When: Friday, August 23
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Conn.)
Channel: ION
Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream
Teams for Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun
Chicago Sky
Lindsay Allen
Rachel Banham
Kamilla Cardoso
Chennedy Carter
Diamond DeShields Dana Evans
Isabelle Harrison
Moriah Jefferson
Michaela Onyenwere Angel Reese
Brianna Turner
Elizabeth Williams
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner
Brionna Jones
Alyssa Thomas
DiJonai Carrington
Tiffany Mitchell
Tyasha Harris
Veronica Burton
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Astou Ndour-Fall
Moriah Jefferson
Rachel Banham
Queen Egbo
Injury Report for Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun
Chicago Sky
Out
Elizabeth Williams (Knee)
Connecticut Sun
Out
Tiffany Mitchell (illness)
Angel Reese and her teammates must step up and make a difference for the Sky, as their young and talented squad is in danger of missing the postseason. DiJonai Carrington, boosted by her 19-point performance against the Sparks, aims to carry this momentum into the game and help the Connecticut Sun regain their rhythm.
The game will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the hosts, favored by their WNBA standings, recent performances, and home-court advantage, are expected to lead.
