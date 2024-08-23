Chicago Sky Injury Report: Will Angel Reese Play Against Connecticut Sun on August 23?

The Chicago Sky face the Connecticut Sun tonight, with Angel Reese ready to take on the challenge. Reese averages 13.6 points, and 12.3 rebounds and has a 20% success rate from beyond the arc. The Sun have split their last four games, securing a win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, August 20 but falling to the Atlanta Dream last Sunday. They also defeated the Dallas Wings but suffered a loss to the New York Liberty.

The Chicago Sky currently holds the 8th spot in the WNBA, clinging to the final playoff position and aiming to avoid dropping to 9th, which would knock them out of the postseason. The Sky have struggled against the Sun this season, losing two home games, both closely contested by four points in the first and eight in the second. The teams last met on June 12, where Reese scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Sky's loss.

The Connecticut Sun have alternated between wins and losses over their past seven games, with four victories and three defeats. This inconsistent stretch poses a challenge for a team aspiring to secure the 2-seed in the WNBA playoffs. Currently, they hold a slim half-game lead over the Minnesota Lynx, who sit in third place.

However, the Sun have dominated their matchups with Chicago this season and aim to complete a 3-0 sweep with a win on their home court. In their recent victory over the Sparks, DiJonai Carrington led the Sun with 19 points.

Advertisement

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun

When: Friday, August 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Conn.)

Channel: ION

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream

Teams for Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky

Lindsay Allen

Rachel Banham

Kamilla Cardoso

Chennedy Carter

Diamond DeShields Dana Evans

Isabelle Harrison

Moriah Jefferson

Michaela Onyenwere Angel Reese

Brianna Turner

Elizabeth Williams

Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner

Brionna Jones

Alyssa Thomas

DiJonai Carrington

Tiffany Mitchell

Tyasha Harris

Veronica Burton

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Astou Ndour-Fall

Moriah Jefferson

Rachel Banham

Queen Egbo

Injury Report for Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky

Out

Elizabeth Williams (Knee)

Connecticut Sun

Out

Tiffany Mitchell (illness)

Angel Reese and her teammates must step up and make a difference for the Sky, as their young and talented squad is in danger of missing the postseason. DiJonai Carrington, boosted by her 19-point performance against the Sparks, aims to carry this momentum into the game and help the Connecticut Sun regain their rhythm.

Advertisement

The game will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the hosts, favored by their WNBA standings, recent performances, and home-court advantage, are expected to lead.

ALSO READ: Did Kysre Gondrezick Really Leave Jaylen Brown Hanging After Hearing His Latest Diss Rap? Exploring Viral Tweet