Chicago Sky Injury Report: Will Angel Reese Play Against Las Vegas Aces on September 3?

Angel Reese is ready to face the Las Vegas Aces and isn't listed on the Chicago Sky's injury report. Just a few weeks ago, the Chicago Sky seemed like a sure bet for the WNBA postseason, but a six-game losing streak has allowed the Atlanta Dream to catch up in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The challenge won't get any easier for Chicago as they head to the desert to take on the reigning champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are coming off a dominant 97-79 road win over the Phoenix Mercury, with A'ja Wilson leading the way with 41 points and 17 rebounds. Although 12.5 points against Chicago favor Las Vegas, it's still wise to be cautious when betting on such a large spread in this league.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

TV: NBA TV

Tune in at 10:00 p.m. EST on September 3, 2024, to watch the Chicago Sky take on the Las Vegas Aces. The game airs on NBA TV, and you can stream it through the WNBA League Pass on various devices. Some games may also be available on Prime Video for subscribers, though this particular matchup is mainly on NBA TV.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats

Chicago Sky Stats

Chennedy Carter Stats: 16.8 PPG, 2.8 APG, 3.1 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Marina Mabrey Stats: 14.0 PPG, 4.5 APG, 4.9 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Angel Reese Stats: 13.6 PPG, 1.7 APG, 12.3 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Las Vegas Aces Stats

A'ja Wilson Stats: 27.2 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.9 BPG

Jackie Young Stats: 18.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.2 BPG

Kelsey Plum Stats: 18.4 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 0.0 BPG

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Injury Report

Chicago Sky

Questionable

Chennedy Carter

Out

Elizabeth Williams

Las Vegas Aces

Out

Chelsea Gray

Chicago has performed better than its losing streak suggests, covering the spread in three of its last six games. The team has also been without its leading scorer, Chennedy Carter, for the past three games.

Las Vegas has already suffered 12 losses this season, twice as many as last year, with eight games still to play. The Aces' overall dominance has waned, reflected in their fifth-best Net Rating (+5.2), a significant drop from last season's +15.3.

