Chicago Sky Injury Report: Will Angel Reese Play Against Washington Mystics on September 11?

Angel Reese will miss the game against the Washington Mystics because of a season-ending wrist injury. She fractured her left hand in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks and chose to have surgery to prevent complications like arthritis. After the surgery, she will wear a hard cast for four weeks, then switch to a soft cast for two weeks before starting rehabilitation. This means she might not return to basketball until late November or December.

Reese, a standout player for the Chicago Sky, led the league in rebounds and played significant minutes. Her absence will force the team to adjust their strategy for the remainder of the season.

Where to Watch Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics

The Chicago Sky (13-22) will face the Washington Mystics (11-24) on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will air on The U and MNMT channels. Fans in Chicago can tune in on The U, while Washington D.C. fans can catch the game on MNMT (Monumental Sports Network). For those outside these regions, the game will be available for live streaming on WNBA League Pass via Amazon Prime Video. WNBA League Pass offers access to all live out-of-market games during the season and in the offseason. The matchup will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with tickets available on StubHub, Vivid Seats, or Ticketmaster.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Injury Report

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese: Out for the season due to a wrist injury.

Elizabeth Williams: Out for the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Brianna Turner: Day-to-day status.

Washington Mystics

There are no injuries reported for the Mystics, indicating all players are available for the game.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics prediction

The Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics will face off on September 11, 2024, in a game crucial for the playoff standings. The Sky, currently holding the eighth and final playoff spot, leads the Mystics by two games. With key player Angel Reese missing for the season, the Sky encounter challenges, especially in rebounding, where they had previously excelled.

The Mystics, seen as the more desperate team, have won two of their three matchups with the Sky this season. Their three-point solid shooting, ranking second in the league, could be crucial in this game. Predictions suggest the Mystics will keep the game close and cover the spread at +4.5.

Despite recent wins, the Sky’s scoring remains inconsistent, ranking near the bottom in points scored. Chennedy Carter and Kamilla Cardoso must deliver strong performances to help the Sky retain their playoff position. Overall, predictions favor the Mystics to cover the spread, and the game is expected to be low-scoring, with forecasts leaning towards the under on total points.

