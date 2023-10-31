Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes fan Morgan Freeman says he doesn’t care for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance

The trending topic of the NFL these days is nothing but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While there are fans who enjoy talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, swifties for example. On the other hand, some people don't care about them.

Morgan Freeman is one of the big fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and he's also one of those people who is least interested in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. When asked about the NFL's current obsession with the two, here's what he said:

Morgan Freeman gave a very straightforward answer when asked about his take on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Well, it's time we accept the fact that not every NFL fan is interested in what's going around about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Morgan Freeman is a follower of the Kansas City Chiefs, but when asked about Travis-Taylor's relationship, he said he doesn't think about them.

Morgan Freeman was recently seen promoting his newly released documentary, through an interview with CBS Mornings, the episode released on October 26. During the interview, Morgan Freeman was asked what he thinks about the currently ongoing trending topic of the NFL i.e. Travis-Taylor relationship.

"I don't think about them at all. It's great to watch Pat run, you know, escape. He's got a rifle for an arm, that's all good. That's what I'm interested in," stated Morgan Freeman. Now we should note that, while replying to a question about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Morgan didn't take a dig at them.

It's just a straightforward reply of a hardcore NFL fan who just loves the sports, and cares more about the games. Now many Swifties might take it as an attack on Taylor Swift, but remember that some people are just more about football than what's going on in a player's personal life. And that's alright.

The Academy Award winner enjoys watching Patrick Mahomes play on the field, giving out exceptionally good performances each match. Even though he's not concerned about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, he's always into what's going around with the Kansas City Chiefs.