Chiefs CEO’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Comments on NFL Star Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker has become notoriously popular following his speech at the Benedictine College last weekend. People are slamming him on the internet for his hate speech towards women and the LGBTQ+ community.

The only positive thing Butker might have come across since his speech is probably surpassing Mahomes’ jersey sales. Following criticism from Swifties and the Nuns at the Benedictine college, people linked with the Kansas City Chiefs faced more questions about their kicker. It was the same story when Gracie Hunt, the Chiefs CEO’s daughter, appeared on a talk show.

Gracie Hunt’s Views on Butker’s Speech

People’s backlash on Butker’s opinions was a talking point when Gracie Hunt joined the Fox and Friends TV show on Friday. Hunt grew up in a royal environment herself, and she probably thought of it as being on a similar line as the Chiefs’ kicker for the Homemaker part. She mentioned that she really respects what Butker has achieved on and off the field.

Hunt admired her mom for her ability to stay home and take care of kids while they grew up. She acknowledged that many women can’t take that decision, but her mother’s stance shaped a better future for Gracie and her family. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Also Read: How Did Nuns React to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech Citing Their Christian Beliefs?

She understands that all women can’t make the same choices due to various constraints, and being a homemaker is more of an only option for them rather than a choice. Butker contrastingly claimed that it is a result of the diabolical lies women are told about IVF, abortion, and surrogacy.

Advertisement

Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker, the 3x Super Bowl Champion, visited the Benedictine college. He congratulated the female graduates in a controversial way, saying that most of them might be looking forward to marrying rather than having a career.

The 2019 NFL Scoring leader’s speech on the weekend was tagged misogynistic, anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion. NFL released a statement after the player’s speech went viral, clarifying that those are Butker’s views and shouldn’t be taken as the league’s goals.

Also Read: Harrison Butker’s Classmates Reveal Shocking Truth About Chiefs Kicker; Fans React