Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt recently did a stunning photoshoot and the 25-year-old appeared to reference Taylor Swift through the breathtaking post. The pop star has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since last September and this makes the indication even more exciting.

The Chiefs heiress posted a series of pictures with a beautiful caption in which she was seemingly giving a nod to the 14-time Grammy winner.

Chiefs CEO's daughter Gracie Hunt seemingly gives nod to Taylor Swift in stunning photoshoot

Gracie Hunt posted adorable pictures from her recent photoshoot in which she wore an adorable white dress as she enjoyed her time in Colorado.

The internet personality captioned the post, “Sitting in a nice dress staring at the sunset,” which appeared to be giving a nod to Taylor Swift.

Fans believe the lines were similar to Swift's popular song Wildest Dreams which sounds like “Standing’ in a nice dress. Starin’ at the sunset.” Not just this, she also used the hashtag Wildest Dreams. Gracie loves sharing adorable pictures on her social media account.

She was most recently seen enjoying a vacation on the fourth of July, spending quality time close to nature. Gracie also shared gorgeous pictures of her in a patriotic bikini as she soaked up in the sun.

Gracie Hunt became friends with Taylor Swift after the singer started dating Travis Kelce

A report in People earlier stated that Gracie Hunt became friends with Taylor Swift after the Wildest Dreams singer started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last year.

As per what she told to the NY Post in February this year, she grew up being a Swiftie. She said, “Growing up a fan of Taylor, it’s been beyond exciting to have her attend games and watch her joy and fun cheering on Travis and the Chiefs, the team that I’ve grown up loving and cheering for my whole life.”

Swift and Travis have been dating publicly since her initial appearance at the NFL game where the global icon was seen cheering for the Chiefs and her NFL boyfriend. The Cruel Summer hitmaker later went on to attend many more games and has already become really close to the entire franchise.

Even the Chiefs' coach Andy Reid revealed how Swift has won hearts of the entire team with her sweet gesture. Travis and Swift have become one of the most talked about couples right now. In fact, the tight end often goes to support her girlfriend at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts.

Not just him, his brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce along with teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes also visit her concerts. This shows the strong connection between the Chiefs and Swift.

Meanwhile, Gracie's father Clark Hunt and his siblings inherited the ownership of the franchise in 2006 following the death of their father Lamar. He is one of the wealthiest owners in the league and acts as a CEO operating day-to-day operations.

The franchise with one of the best players in their team, will be gearing up for a three-peat this year. The Chiefs recently won their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy and third in five years. This year Swift was also in attendance alongside her NFL beau as the franchise celebrated the biggest major of the year.