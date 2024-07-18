Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Once Revealed He Used Play Designed by Janitor That Resulted in a Touchdown

Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowls in the last five years. He is popular for crafting creative offenses with different quarterbacks. Some even consider him an offensive guru. Big Red recently revealed that he once used a play given by a Janitor in an NFL game.

Reid has revealed in the past that he is willing to look for ideas almost anywhere. He added that he would not mind listening to anybody either. He shared one instance where a Janitor turned out to be his guiding light. The Chiefs head coach talked about how once a card from a janitor helped his side score a touchdown.

Also Read: Disgusted by Patrick Mahomes’ Behavior, Andy Reid Walks Away From Chiefs Training Camp

Andy Reid uses Janitor’s idea to score a touchdown

The reigning Super Bowl champion coach sat down for an interview on the Green Light show. Rumors are that Reid hires people to find new strategies in high school and college football. Host Chris Long enquired Reid about the same.

The 66-year-old had a crazier story under his sleeves. “I took one from a janitor one time at Green Bay,” Reid confessed. The Janitor constantly repeated that he had got a play for him. The Chiefs HC offered the Janitor a card and asked him to draw the play.

Advertisement

Reid couldn’t help but appreciate the janitor’s tactics. But neither the Janitor nor Reid had expected the play to be used in an NFL game. However, Reid used it in the Packers’ 1996 game against the Eagles according to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr.

As part of the play, Robert Brooks received Brett Favre’s 20-yard touchdown throw right before the halftime. Since Reid’s side had a comfortable lead at the moment, he probably saw no harm in trying the Janitor's play. “We called the play just before halftime, and it scored,” Reid admitted.

Also Read: How Did Patrick Mahomes REACT to Andy Reid’s Record Contract Extension With Chiefs? Find Out

Andy Reid’s coaching career

The Big Red’s first coaching gig was as a graduate assistant for BYU Cougars in 1982. He moved to San Francisco State the next year and stayed there till 1985. He was the offensive line coach for Northern Arizona in 1986. He took up a similar role for UTEP Miners and Missouri Tigers.

Advertisement

Reid landed his first NFL job with the Green Bay Packers in 1982. He was their Assistant offensive line & tight ends coach from 1992-1996. He was promoted to Quarterbacks coach & assistant head coach after the franchise won the Super Bowl.