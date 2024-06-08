Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has spilled the beans on something unknown about Taylor Swift on Y’s Guys podcast. Apparently, he knew the pop icon from long before she met Travis Kelce.

What a small world! It turns out that Andy Reid's wife knows Taylor Swift's father, Scott, from the head coach's Philadelphia Eagles' day. Reid further mentioned how Taylor's father is an Eagles fan and understands football because he had played the game at the University of Delaware under Tubby Raymond. Additionally, the Chiefs HC mentioned that his wife, Tammy, is in touch with Scott Swift.

Naturally, when Travis Kelce learned about the unexpected connection from Taylor Swift, he was taken aback! Now, it is easier to assume how their romance fell into place.

Going by the timeline, Taylor and Travis started dating after the Chiefs TE mentioned in his New Heights podcast his failed attempt to give her a friendship bracelet during the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andy Reid feels Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is attracting female fandom to NFL

Andy Reid is happy with Taylor Swift's connection to the NFL via Travis Kelce. As per Reid, Taylor brings a lot of female fan following to the sport. “She brings a whole other group of young and older ladies to be interested in this sport, and it’s a great sport,” Reid said.

Furthermore, the Chiefs Head Coach also pointed out how Taylor Swift can relax and enjoy while watching the NFL games from the VIP suite.

Andy Reid's NFL coaching career

During his coaching career, Andy Reid has worked as both an Assistant Coach and a Head Coach. Reid started with the Green Bay Packers in 1992 and even led the team to win Super Bowl XXXI in 1997.

Next, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Looking back, he led the team to nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.

In 2012, Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs. And the rest is history. He helped the team win THREE Super Bowls. Currently, he is serving his 12th season with the Chiefs as a Head Coach.