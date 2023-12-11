Chiefs fans rip Kadarius Toney for messing up beautiful Travis Kelce lateral play during loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs' 17-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football was not what they had anticipated, and NFL fans have been criticizing the game-changing moment and the man who was guilty for it. Let us look at where the Chiefs lost the game and what Kadarius Toney did.

Kadarius Toney's one mistake that cost the Chiefs a whole game

Kadarius Toney has been in controversy lately, being called out for the mistake that he made that cost the Chiefs a game against the Bills. So what happened was that the Chiefs were at 17 with the Bills at 20, and with just a minute left, Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce caught the pass and then sent it to Kadarius Toney, who raced to the end zone, scoring a touchdown. However, referees neglected that touchdown and didn't count it because Toney was apparently lined up offside. His feet crossed the scrimmage line, which is why the big play was negated.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yelled at the referees and was aggressive enough that he had to be pulled back by his teammates. For him to get angry was obvious because referees would have told him before the play or given a warning to Toney. But nothing sort of it happened.

To make things worse for Toney, the NFL world is calling him out for the mistake. Social media is nowhere to be seen to stop sharing their criticism of Kadarius Toney, whose small mistake might just have cost an important game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans criticized Kadarius Toney for game-losing mistake

The Chiefs lost to the Buffaloes by 17-20, and if that touchdown had counted, the Chiefs would have won over the Bills by 23-20. But Kadarius Toney's one mistake cost them the game, and fans were nowhere to stop but to troll the wide receiver.

"Toney really knows how to mess things up," commented a fan, who seemed pretty upset from Sunday's play.

"Yeah now do people realize why we as Giants fans were happy when he was traded away?" tweeted a Giants fan who is unimpressed by Toney.

"Toney continues to kill the Chiefs," said another NFL fan.

"Tomey is not gonna live that down," commented an NFL fan.

"How you line up offsides as a receiver, I will never understand," tweeted a Chiefs fan.

While Toney made a mistake to cross the scrimmage line, it's the fault of the referees not to point that out before the play. Usually, there would have been a warning, but in this game, there was no warning. Instead, the play was dismissed due to offsides. How does that make any sense? What do you say?

