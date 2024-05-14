Chiefs Harrison Butker Rips Joe Biden Apart for His Stance on Abortion During Commencement Speech

Harrison Butkers’ commencement address at Benedictine College recently created controversy. He sparked debate due to his criticism of President Joe Biden. President Biden’s stance on abortion and views on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies are being questioned by Butkers, who seemingly disagree with Biden.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is a practicing Catholic. He didn't hold back in expressing his opinions during the address. His speech has been shared on the internet like wildfire by many football Twitter pages.

Harrison Butker's Commencement Slam Joe Biden’s Policies

Butkers directly challenged President Biden's support for abortion access. He said, “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues.” At the same ceremony, he also said, “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, and euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in the media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

To the fans, this suggests that abortion contradicts his shared Catholic faith. Without mentioning Biden by name, Butker referenced a recent incident where the president made the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally, which he found deeply troubling.

The footballer said, "Our nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith." With that, he added, "But at the same time, he is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally."

Moreover, Butker criticized other Catholic figures in positions of power. That includes those involved in COVID lockdowns and advocating for what he described as "dangerous gender ideologies." He even emphasized the importance of actions aligning with one's faith.

Harrison Butkers’ Stronger Than Wall Opnion

Later, he suggests that Catholicism alone is insufficient without adhering to its principles. In addition to his remarks on abortion and Catholicism, Butker aimed at DEI policies, stating that they stifle free speech, which discourages individuals from expressing their beliefs if they diverge from mainstream narratives.

He expressed concern that speaking truthfully is becoming increasingly difficult in society. The athlete also talked about how conformity to certain ideologies is prioritized over individual convictions.

