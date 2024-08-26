Chiefs Re-Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster in Surprising Reunion That Will Please Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: Report

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network claims that receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is slated to return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster spent the 2022-23 season with Kansas City, participating in 16 games (14 starts) and collecting 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He had 10 receptions for 89 yards in the postseason as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

The seven-year veteran brings experience to a youthful Chiefs receiving group, including Rashee Rice, free agent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and rookie Xavier Worthy. Smith-Schuster will strive to distinguish himself from Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Kadarius Toney on the Kansas City depth chart.

On the other hand, Rice is expected to be suspended for his role in a multi-car accident in Dallas in April, while Brown is rehabbing from a separated shoulder sustained in the Chiefs' first preseason game.

Smith-Schuster appeared in 11 games, including seven starts, after signing a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the New England Patriots in free agency. He had 29 catches for 260 yards and a score, which was far below the expected output given his contract. The Patriots released him in early August.

Reporters monitoring the Patriots point out that the team effectively selected Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers for the free agency deal, a trade-off that failed. Meyers joined the Las Vegas Raiders and caught 71 catches for 807 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Advertisement

Smith-Schuster, who has played seven NFL seasons, is expected to sign for a veteran minimum of $1.21 million, with the Patriots required to pay the remaining $7 million owing to him for this season, according to Spotrac.

Smith-Schuster's NFL career includes 430 catches for 5,048 yards and 30 touchdowns, with an average of 11.7 yards per grab. He spent his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft from USC.

The Patriots chose to release Smith-Schuster in early August to clarify the team's wideout situation. Head coach Jerod Mayo noted it would provide more playing time for younger players, such as recent draftees Javon Baker and Ja'Lynn Polk.

The Chiefs have been battling a shoulder injury to Hollywood Brown, the leader of their receiving group. Smith-Schuster's presence will at least add depth at the position, but it may impact the roster status of players like Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

Advertisement

Smith-Schuster remains a huge question mark for the Chiefs since his arrival in Kansas City did not accompany a time-machine voyage back to healthier days. Nonetheless, the team's medical personnel had success keeping him on the field. Furthermore, given the Patriots' current guaranteed money owed to Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs aren't paying much here.



As the Chiefs reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players, the impact on the rest of the squad and depth chart will become clear.

Also Read: KC Chiefs Schedule: Complete Guide to Upcoming NFL Season for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Fans