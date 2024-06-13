Chiefs Star Chris Jones Urges Travis Kelce Not to Think About Retirement For Few More Years

Chris Jones was recently asked about his retirement plans. The Chiefs defensive tackle wouldn’t have seen this coming. But the 29-year-old had an interesting response to the speculations.

Jones doesn’t concern himself with his future. But the Chiefs’ defensive anchor revealed that he wants to hang his boots with Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ tight end was rumored to retire soon but he has extended his stay.

Chris Jones’ retirement plans

Jones answered questions about his future at a press conference on Wednesday, June 12. The 3-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he doesn’t think about retirement. He believes that starting to think about that leads to the mind getting fed with similar thoughts.

Chris Jones doesn’t want his brain to go that far to the R-word. He quickly switched the conversation to Travis Kelce’s career. Jones joked that Kelce is f—g pretty old. The defensive tackle loves Kelce.

The 5-time Pro Bowler thinks that Kelce has four to five years of football left in him. Jones is confused about why Travis is talking about retirement already. He doesn’t want to let TK go.

“It's like, we retire, we've got to retire together”, Chis Jones said. He wants to wait at least six years before he begins to think about life after the NFL.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce’s thoughts on life away from gridiron

The top-paid TE in the league isn’t willing to retire anytime soon. Travis Kelce doesn’t want to put boundaries on his career. He wants to do as much as he can until his wheels fall off. He desires to win as many Super Bowls as Michael Jordan’s NBA championship. He’s only halfway down the road.

Kelce has been exploring other career options in the offseason. He has finished shooting for a game show. He will also feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie. Kelce revealed that he wants to become a sports commentator after his NFL retirement on his podcast.