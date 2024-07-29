Chris Benoit Once Called Up WWE Hall of Famer Who Was Anxious To Cheer Him Up

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of suicide.

Chris Benoit was indeed a great wrestler inside the ring, but the way he left this world doesn’t let people talk about him. On June 24, 2007, Chris Benoit was found dead at his home. It was said that Benoit killed his wife. Nancy and seven-year-old son Daniel before committing suicide.

His autopsy revealed that Benoit was suffering from depression as well as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition of brain damage that might have happened due to several concussions he received in his wrestling career.

But Benoit never looks depressed. In fact, a WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently revealed that once Benoit rang him up just to cheer him, as Henry was contemplating quitting WWE due to a grave injury he had sustained.

What did Mark Henry say about Chris Benoit?

While speaking up about his injury, Henry said that he tore his quad and it was nearly eight months that he took to heal up from the surgery. And before that could have competed, Henry said that he then dislocated his shoulder.

Henry said that he was anxious and upset and even thought of quitting his wrestling career. But then it was Benoit himself who had called up Henry to cheer him up.

"Benoit called me and checked on me. He said, 'Hey, man, that was a tough deal. How are you feeling?' I was like, 'I think I'm done.' The disappointment, I just couldn't take it no more,” Henry recalled his chat with Chris Benoit on Busted Open Radio.

He said that Benoit spouted some spirited words for him, which charged him up. "He said, 'Listen, man, we work too hard to get you where you are now for you to quit.' He said, 'I will come to Austin and get your a*s in shape. You're gonna heal up. It's muscle and bone. Don't let that mess with you. We need you. C'mon, man.”

Henry later said that those words of Benoit encouraged him to take another shot at wrestling, and fortunately, he didn’t suffer any kind of injury.

Was Chris Benoit depressed due to the death of his friend Eddie Guerrero?

Though the exact cause of Benoit’s death hasn’t been revealed, it was found through his personal diary that Benoit was whacked with grief, after Eddie died in 2005. The diary was presented in the court by Benoit’s father, Michael Benoit, who had then said that the “diary was written by someone who was disturbed at that time.”

Carry Itcher, the lawyer who represented Benoit’s father noted that the writing in the diary showed that Benoit was very depressed. Nevertheless, while WWE might have brushed him under the carpet, the WWE fans still remember the wrestling legacy of Benoit.

