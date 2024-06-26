Chris Finch to Continue With the Minnesota Timberwolves, Signs a Lucrative Four-Year Extension as Head Coach

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has decided to stay longer with Minnesota after delivering a franchise-best season, as reported by ESPN’s trusted Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Finch’s decision to sign a four-year extension with Minnesota comes as no surprise. Entering his fourth year as head coach, the franchise needed Finch to make the most of his team’s potential and make a memorable playoff run that would go down as the best in Timberwolves history.

Finch took over the job after the organization parted ways with now Nuggets assistant coach Ryan Saunders during the 2020-21 season. Though coach Finch was successful in guiding the Wolves to back-to-back playoff appearances, both campaigns ended in early first-round elimination.

This time around, both Finch and Timberwolves team management were determined not to repeat past mistakes and be on the mend as the season progressed.

The Extension is worth every dime

Finch guided the Timberwolves to a deserving second seed in the Western Conference and built one of the strongest defenses in the league. Led by the 22-year-old sensation Anthony Edwards, the Wolves dominated Booker’s Phoenix Suns and swept them in four games.

The conference semifinals against 2023 champions Denver Nuggets exceeded expectations. Arguably the best playoff series in recent years, it remained a competitive affair until Game 7. After going down 0-2, the defending champions went up after winning three consecutive games before being eliminated after back-to-back losses.

Minnesota recovered from a near-miraculous 15-point deficit at halftime, the most in NBA Game 7 history to eliminate the Nuggets.

Despite losing 4-1 to an unexpectedly great Mavericks team, the Timberwolves showed how much they have improved and what they are capable of in the coming seasons.

With a record of 160(wins)-127(losses), there is no denying that better years are on the horizon for the Timberwolves under coach Finch’s leadership.