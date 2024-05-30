Chris Jericho Recalls How Tom Brady Reacted to Being Put On List of Jericho

Former WWE superstar Chris Jericho’s ‘The List of Jericho’ gimmick in 2016 was a huge hit among the fans. Jericho had started a new character where he wrote down a person’s name who would annoy him. If someone bothered him, he would say, “You know what happens,” before eventually shouting, "You just made it to the list," and then writing down the person’s name.

It was incredibly popular with fans and critics. It was such a great gimmick that even Tom Brady once went up to him to give his reaction to being added to the list.

Tom Brady reacts

Jericho recently appeared in an interview on Power 106, where he revealed an interesting exchange with Tom Brady at the airport and how the NFL player came to him, giving his reaction to being added to the List of Jericho.

"We were close to where the Patriots play, and that's when everyone was calling Tom Brady 'The GOAT.' I was calling myself 'The GOAT' at the time. I put Tom Brady on the list. I ran into Tom a few years later at a private airport. It was early in the morning; I think I had been drinking all night," Jericho said.

He said that Brady approached him and said, “Ay, I made the list!.” Jericho replied, “‘Ahh, Tom Brady, you made the list! Yes. You’re actually The GOAT, it’s fine.” He accepted that people just loved that gimmick and wanted to be on the list.

That gimmick was one of the best of Chris Jericho’s 15-year stint with WWE. He quit the WWE in 2018 after developing cold feet with former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. In 2019, he joined Tony Khan’s AEW and has been there since then.

Why did Chris Jericho leave WWE?

Chris Jericho was apparently miffed with Vince McMahon for pushing his WrestleMania 33 match against Kevin Owens to second place on the match card, instead of a prominent one. Jericho was so enraged by this decision by McMahon that he at once decided to leave the company.

He also said that before starting AEW with Tony Khan, he knew a huge risk factor as WWE held a monopoly in wrestling for decades. Still, he went ahead with Tony Khan and joined AEW.

