Chris Jericho Reveals Vince McMahon Rejected THIS NSFW Name For His WWE Finisher: 'It Was The Attitude Era'

The current AEW star and WWE legend Chris Jericho is known for evolving his character in the wrestling ring, portraying different gimmicks, or adding different moves to his arsenal. He recently revealed how he came up with the name of his submission move, Walls of Jericho, after a long discussion with the former WWE Chairman.

While talking on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, the former WWE Champion revealed that he was talking with Vince McMahon regarding what would be his finishing move. Mr. McMahon said he could use something more lethal than Boston Crab. Chris affirmed that the name would be something like Y2J Problem, but the boss had a different idea.

Vince told him instead of naming it his finisher, it would be his name. When a perplexed Jericho asked whether it would be the Y2J problem, Vince said it would be only Y2J.

The 53-year-old went on to credit Vince McMahon for the genius idea and his brilliant wrestling mind. As per him, the name Y2J was a big hit once it was introduced. Wrestling fans still recall the name Y2J, even though he quit using it sixteen years ago.

Talking about naming the finisher, the current AEW star stated, "The finish, when we did decide to use the Boston Crab, Liontamer, he didn't like that because Ken Shamrock had the Lion's Den. We came up with Walls of Jericho. Another idea I had was the Standing Torture Device, which was the STD. It was the Attitude Era. It would have worked."

Given the Attitude Era was targeted towards a mature audience, the name STD, which would have also been the acronym for sexually transmitted disease, would have been popular. WWE had several characters and racy segments in that era tailor-made for adult fans.

Discussing the finisher name, Chris further said some WWE officials came up with some names, including one called Rock N Roll Finisher, while the other one was Salad Shooter.

He questioned the reason it would be named Salad Shooter, considering its similarity with Sharp Shooter. Moreover, he couldn't comprehend what salad had to do with Chris Jericho.

Despite many suggestions and hesitations, the name Walls of Jericho proved to be a successful name because the name would be entered in the history book as one of the iconic names for a WWE move. Apart from Walls of Jericho, he had other finishing maneuvers like Code Breaker and Lionsault.