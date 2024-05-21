Chris Paul Labeled As One of the Biggest A*****es in NBA by Former Referee

Officiating is always a contentious topic, and occasionally coaches and players share their thoughts with us. Although we don't often hear referees express their honest opinions about players, former NBA official Bill Spooner recently spoke candidly about Warriors point guard Chris Paul, who is well-known for having a falling out with veteran referee Scott Foster.

What Did Bill Spooner Say?

Spooner told The Athletic, "I know you are recording me, but I get asked all the time: 'Who are some of the tough guys, some of the bad guys? And when I tell them that Chris Paul, in my 32 years in the league, was one of the biggest assholes I ever dealt with, they say, 'Not Rasheed Wallace … or da-da-da?' Nope. Nothing like (Paul).

"And they are like, 'Oh, he seems like such a nice guy.' And I say, 'Yeah, he's a great image cultivator.'" Although Paul hasn't discussed Spooner in public, he is well known to despise Foster. According to Spooner, "Every era has the referee who everybody hates," so this is nothing new. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Spooner further added, "But guess what? They are the ones working on the big games. Earl Strom, Jake (O'Donnell), Joey Crawford … everybody hated those guys. Same with Scott. But if it's a big game, and the league wants somebody to run the game, Scott is going to be on it. Because he is a damn good referee."

Advertisement

Paul and Foster’s Hatred is Personal

"It's personal. The league knows, everybody knows, there's been a meeting," Paul said after the game. "... I'm OK with a ref talking, just don't use a tech to get your point across." One of the latest incidents between Paul and Foster came last November. Late in the second quarter of the Warriors' 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Foster ejected Paul after a pair of quick technical fouls.

ALSO READ: 'Messed Whole Trade Up': Chris Paul Reveals Reason Why He Didn't Join LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Super Team at Heat