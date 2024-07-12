Chris Weidman Declares Dricus Du Plessis ‘A Worthy Champion’ Ahead of First Title Defense Against Israel Adesanya

Chris Weidman sees something special in Dricus Du Plessis. Why? Du Plessis is preparing for his first title defense against Israel Adesanya. Have you ever doubted a fighter with an unorthodox style? Weidman did too. But now, he believes Du Plessis is a worthy champion.

Why Weidman believes Du Plessis is a 'Worthy Champion'

The main event of UFC 305 on August 17 at RAC Arena in Perth promises fireworks. Dricus du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) will defend his title against Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC). This fight has fans buzzing, and former champion Chris Weidman is excited too. He admitted there were initial doubts about Du Plessis, but his perspective has changed.

"Dricus Du Plessis, there was so much doubt about this guy because he’s got such an unorthodox style, and he looks tired a lot of the time, but he’s really proven to be a worthy champion," Weidman told Cageside Press.

Weidman highlighted the intriguing dynamics of this fight. "The Adesanya fight coming up, I’m super excited to see that. You’ve got a way more polished striker traditionally, really athletic and just great technique, against a guy who kind of lunges forward, his chin is up in the air. So it’s going to be interesting to see how that entanglement works," he said.

This clash is not just about skill but also about styles and strategies. Dricus du Plessis is gearing up for an electrifying title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, set to unfold on August 17 at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Whittaker sees a blueprint for Du Plessis

Robert Whittaker, who has faced both Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya in the octagon, recently shared his insights with The Sporting News about the upcoming title clash at UFC 305. Whittaker’s perspective is particularly valuable given his experiences with both fighters.

"Stylistically, this suits Dricus du Plessis quite well," Whittaker remarked. He pointed out the similarities in the fighting approach between Du Plessis and Sean Strickland, noting how effectively Strickland had used his style against Adesanya. "I think the performance we saw displayed in his last fight, that level of pressure he put on Sean Strickland, he’ll use to great effect against Adesanya, especially when we saw Strickland use the same sort of thing against Adesanya when they fought."

With a thoughtful nod, Whittaker added, "I’m going to lean towards Dricus." His prediction underscores a potential strategic advantage for Du Plessis, suggesting that the pressure Du Plessis is known to apply could be key in overcoming Adesanya's polished techniques. This matchup, according to Whittaker, might just tilt in Du Plessis’s favor.

Du Plessis has already told that the Alex Pereira win should've been Adesanya's retirement match . With Chris Weidman’s endorsement and Robert Whittaker’s intriguing prediction, the stakes are higher than ever.

Will Du Plessis’ unorthodox style and relentless pressure prove too much for Adesanya?