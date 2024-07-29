Christian Barmore Health Update: Patriots DT Indefinitely Sidelined After Being Diagnosed With Blood Clots

Patriots Christian Barmore was admitted to Mass General Brigham Hospital last week. After receiving treatment over the weekend, the defensive tackle was diagnosed with blood clots. The franchise has released a statement about their youngster’s health. The 2020 CFP National Champion’s return to the gridiron has no timeline yet.

The Patriots selected Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The 25-year-old was the 38th overall pick that season. In April, he signed a $92 million extension with the Patriots, locking himself in for four years. Barmore is one of the league’s top 10 highest-earning defensive tackles.

Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots

Just six weeks before the 2024-25 NFL season commences, Barmore’s trainer’s discovery led to his blood clot diagnosis. According to NFL Network, Barmore had some bruises on the calf, and he thought it was nothing. Jim Whalen, his trainer, urged him to undergo a medical checkup.

Barmore’s agent, Nicole Lynn, praised Whalen via her X handle. She said he would be remiss if he didn’t thank Jim Whalen for his absolute care and diligence. “Today could have looked a lot different without Jim’s persistent (sic) and expertise,” Lynn wrote. Ian Rapport also reported that if it had gone untreated, things could have been worse for Barmore.

“Over the weekend, Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots,” the Patriots said in their statement. They added that Barmore was appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who evaluated and tested Barmore.

Patriots said their prime concern at this point is Christian’s health and well-being. They believe in Mass General Brigham’s healthcare and label it as one of the best in the world. “We know Christian is getting tremendous care, and we look forward to his full recovery,” they wrote, adding that there is no timetable for Barmore’s return.

Will Christian Barmore play in the 2024 NFL?

There have been no updates about when Barmore will return to football. But David Andrews missed the whole 2019 season after blood clots were diagnosed in his lungs. Only six weeks are left before the NFL season begins, and Patriots fans would hope for a quick recovery. The franchise has said that football is the least of their concerns.

