Christian Braun Faces Criticism for Refusing to Give Up No. 0 to Russell Westbrook: 'I Smell Bad Blood in the Team Already’

The Denver Nuggets brought in Russell Westbrook this summer to play a significant role in their rotation as they strive to return to the NBA Finals. However, Westbrook won't be donning his iconic No. 0 in Denver. Instead, he'll be wearing No. 4 after third-year player Christian Braun declined to give up his number for the incoming star.

"Hunter Tyson will wear No. 5 this season after giving No. 4 to Russell Westbrook. Westbrook inquired about wearing No. 0, but Christian Braun stood firm. Tyson handed over No. 4 to Westbrook without hesitation."

The reason behind Braun's refusal to give up his number to Westbrook remains unclear, but players are never obligated to surrender their jersey numbers to new teammates. As a rookie, Hunter Tyson likely felt compelled to give up his number to Westbrook to avoid any negative consequences.

Fans reacted strongly to Christian Braun's decision, with some arguing that he should have shown more respect for Russell Westbrook and prioritized team harmony. On the other hand, some fans supported Braun's choice, believing Westbrook might soon be traded or retire.

Westbrook scored an average of 11.1 points, grabbed 5.0 rebounds, and dished out 4.5 assists last season with the Clippers, while Braun averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. As Braun prepares to take a starting spot in the backcourt, Russ is set to be the primary backup for the injury-prone Jamal Murray. Following Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's departure this summer, Braun is expected to start for the Nuggets.

Interestingly, Braun ranks higher than Westbrook on the Nuggets' depth chart, which likely justified his decision to keep his jersey number rather than give it up to Westbrook, even though Westbrook is a veteran player.

Braun's decision to stick with No. 0 seems to be based on more than just ranking, as players often sell their numbers to those who want them. The report that Braun "didn't budge" suggests that Russ may have offered something in exchange, but Braun was only interested in keeping the number. This firm stance could symbolize the start of a new chapter for Westbrook with a new number.

The Nuggets made several strategic moves, starting from Draft night, to clear just enough cap space to acquire Russell Westbrook this summer. With former title-winning backup Reggie Jackson no longer on the team, Westbrook's role in the franchise is now clearly defined. Beyond their need for a backup guard, which became more urgent when Jamal Murray was injured, the Nuggets pursued Westbrook partly because Nikola Jokic strongly wanted Russ to be a teammate.

