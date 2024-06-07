Christian Cage Reveals How THIS Match With John Cena Led To First WWE Departure Back In 2005

Christian Cage, also known as just Christian in WWE, was among the noteworthy names of the roster in the Attitude Era and the early Ruthless Aggression Era. When his contract expired in 2005, the former World Heavyweight Champion left the company for TNA, which was prospering in the wrestling business during that period.

On the latest episode of the Insight podcast, Christian discussed the reason behind his departure from WWE. He mentioned that the triple threat match with John Cena and Chris Jericho influenced the decision to part ways with the company after a remarkable seven-year tenure.

"When they inserted Chris into that, maybe because they didn't see me as a big enough star to be able to carry that, so they added Chris in it. That bothered me," said Christian.

He felt disheartened, thinking WWE didn't see his potential. Vince McMahon didn't allow the opportunity to show his talent as a singles star and what he was capable of.

The match featured at Vengeance 2005

The triple threat match between John Cena, Chris Jericho, and Christian took place at Vengeance 2005 pay-per-view. Cena, then the WWE Champion, successfully defended the title against two challengers.

Following WrestleMania 21, Christian targeted John Cena and his highly-sought prize. Claiming to be a better rapper than the Doctor of Thuganomics, their singles rivalry was building up effortlessly.

Christian was believed to be the sole adversary of John Cena at the Vengeance pay-per-view. However, Chris Jericho was eventually added to the match after talking to RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff, making it a triple-threat encounter.

Christian returned to WWE 4 years later

After spending four years in TNA, Christian rejoined WWE in 2009. While he thrived as a tag team specialist in his first tenure, winning multiple tag team titles with Edge, he succeeded as a solo performer in the second run.

Winning the World Heavyweight Championship was the biggest milestone of the second WWE tenure. Apart from winning the big gold two times, he captured the Intercontinental Championship during this period.

Presently, a 50-year-old Christian Cage is doing excellent work in All Elite Wrestling.

