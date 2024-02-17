Christian Horner Reportedly Offered $816,510 To Settle His Sexual Misconduct Investigation; DEETS

Christian Horner presented the new RB20 during Red Bull's new race cars’ unveiling. The Red Bull Racing team's principal also answered some questions concerning the ongoing probe around his sexual misconduct allegations. Horner strongly rejects any misconduct by him, but De Telegraaf's reports say differently.

The magnitude of allegations of sexual assault against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner appears to have grown after new reports indicate that the 50-year-old and his attorneys offered six-figure hush money to settle the case. The latest report by De Telegraaf mentions a female employee who went to Red Bull management and accused Horner of sexual misconduct in December 2023.

Christian Horner offered $816,510 as hush money

According to the reports, there have been WhatsApp messages between Red Bull’s female employee and Horner. After the employee shared the text messages with management, the Austrian firm recruited an external lawyer to look into the problem. De Telegraaf got the communications and claimed that the team's principal sent sexually explicit messages on a regular basis for a long time.

It is also reported that Christian Horner tried to keep the matter private away from the public eye. So, he offered a six-figure, $816,510, settlement with the help of his lawyers to the female employee. Now, the female employee is looking to take legal action against the Red Bull principal.

Red Bull principal denying all allegations

On the Milton Keynes Campus on February 16, Christian Horner was in attendance to unveil Red Bull’s new car. Star drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were also there at the launch event. There was a lot of excitement for Red Bull, but Horner was questioned by CNN on all the allegations against him.

Christian Horner denied the claims against him during the launch ceremony. He added that he was unable to provide further information due to the current investigation.

He said, "I obviously deny fully the allegations that have been made against me. There’s an ongoing process and that obviously is being worked through at the moment. I can’t talk further about that, but obviously working with that process."

Christian Horner stands strong and refuses any allegations made against him. Even Red Bull has not made any public statement regarding the investigation. So, it might be interesting to see whether Horner is telling the truth or lying.

