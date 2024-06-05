Christian McCaffrey Contract Extension: Top 5 Highest Paid Running Backs in NFL

The world of the NFL received great news today. The San Francisco 49ers have extended All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey’s contract. It was done right after he secured the AP Offensive Player of the Year award. He received it in his first full season with the team.

According to a person who knows about the deal, the extension is worth $19 million per year over two years. This information was disclosed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Christian McCaffrey's Contract Extension

Christian McCaffrey's lucrative deal with the Carolina Panthers had initially given other running backs hope for similar paydays. Meanwhile, the team has not officially announced the terms. Pro Football Talk was the first to report on the new contract. “Business is business,” McCaffrey said to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

He also added, “It’s part of this game. Both sides were mutually very respectful the whole time. Just proud and happy that we got something like this done.” McCaffrey attended the start of San Francisco’s mandatory minicamp. However, he had to skip his voluntary practices for the previous two weeks.

The footballer did not participate in on-field work because the team wanted to ease him back into action gradually. He is being acquired from the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season. McCaffrey has had a transformative effect on San Francisco’s offense.

McCaffrey, who turns 28 on Friday, is now under contract through the 2027 season. Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in McCaffrey’s ability on the ground. He is happy to see the player maintain his performance into his 30s. According to him, this is the period when many running backs typically see a decline.

“I think it’s really important,” McCaffrey said. “Running back has been undervalued for a long time now. Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction.” While McCaffrey's contract extension makes new developments for the team, it is also dealing with other roster challenges.

NFL’s top-earning Running Back

Previously, McCaffrey was the highest-paid running back in the NFL. It was based on a $16 million-a-year extension he signed with Carolina in 2020. With this new deal, he becomes one of the rare running backs to secure a third contract. Earlier, the Philadelphia Eagles signed free agent star Saquon Barkley to a three-year contract worth $12.583 million per season.

The Indianapolis Colts also granted Jonathan Taylor an extension worth $14 million per year. Josh Jacobs secured a four-year, $48 million deal with the Green Bay Packers. Additionally, Derrick Henry received a two-year deal worth $16 million from the Baltimore Ravens. Nonetheless, McCaffrey remains on top of the deal on the chart.

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled by the news extension of McCaffrey. The audience and media are anticipating seeing his upcoming performance.